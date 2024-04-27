Pueblo County warrant holders get warrants cleared at today's event

PUEBLO — From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, those with active Pueblo County warrants will be able to have their warrants cleared without having to worry about being arrested.
Today's warrant clearance event took place at the Dennis Maes Pueblo Combined Court and provided people access to get advice from defense attorneys on their case.
Warrants eligible to be cleared included those for:
- some misdemeanors
- traffic charges
- petty drug charges
- drug misdemeanor 1 charges
- some class 4,5 adn 6 felonies
- charges for failure to register as a sex offender
Warrants that aren't eligible to be cleared include:
- warrants issued outside of Pueblo County
- domestic violence misdemeanors and felonies
- cases that fall under the Victim Rights Act
- careless driving causing death or injury
- third or more DUIs
- weapons charges
- felony eluding
- arson
- sex offenses other than failing to register
- class 1 through 3 felonies
To make sure that your warrant is eligible to be cleared, email warrantforgiveness.pueblo@coloradodefenders.us.
Event participants included:
- the 10th Judicial District's Courts
- 10th Judicial District's Probation Department
- the Office of the State Public Defender
- the District Attorney's Office
- the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
- Recovery Monitoring Solutions
