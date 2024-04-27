Pueblo County warrant holders get warrants cleared at today's event

PUEBLO — From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, those with active Pueblo County warrants will be able to have their warrants cleared without having to worry about being arrested.

Today's warrant clearance event took place at the Dennis Maes Pueblo Combined Court and provided people access to get advice from defense attorneys on their case.

Warrants eligible to be cleared included those for:



some misdemeanors

traffic charges

petty drug charges

drug misdemeanor 1 charges

some class 4,5 adn 6 felonies

charges for failure to register as a sex offender

Warrants that aren't eligible to be cleared include:

warrants issued outside of Pueblo County

domestic violence misdemeanors and felonies

cases that fall under the Victim Rights Act

careless driving causing death or injury

third or more DUIs

weapons charges

felony eluding

arson

sex offenses other than failing to register

class 1 through 3 felonies

To make sure that your warrant is eligible to be cleared, email warrantforgiveness.pueblo@coloradodefenders.us.

Event participants included:



the 10th Judicial District's Courts

10th Judicial District's Probation Department

the Office of the State Public Defender

the District Attorney's Office

the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Recovery Monitoring Solutions

