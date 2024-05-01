Watch Now
Mitchell High School students celebrated for beating standardized testing goals

Mitchell High School
Mitchell High School
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As we reported in March, Mitchell High School 9th through 11th graders were celebrated for jumping an average of one reading level since the start of the school year.

WATCH: Local high school's reading and math scores and math scores improve due to new program

Wednesday, 300 Mitchell High School students were recognized for exceeding improvement goals during standardized testing. They were all given certificates of achievement.

This year, the school set a goal to improve by 53% on the Star Assessment Test. These students were able to surpass that goal. In reading, the school saw 67% improvement and 55% improvement in math.

This school's growth is particularly impressive after their history of low testing performance.

Incoming 9th graders used to average a fifth grade reading level, but intervention programs created by the staff have helped them to improve.
