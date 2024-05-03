El Paso County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers about Move Over Law after deputy is nearly hit

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to follow the new Move Over Law after a deputy was almost hit during a traffic stop on Monday, April 29.

WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Evades Impaired Driver Collision

After a traffic stop with a semi-truck near Highway 24 and Garret Road, Deputy Joshua Offnutt noticed a truck weaving into the lane towards him.

To avoid being hit, Deputy Offnutt quickly pinned himself against the stopped semi-truck. Deputy Offnutt was not hurt, but the truck struck his patrol vehicle, causing damage.

The positioning of Deputy Offnutt's vehicle likely prevented him from being hit.

Deputy Offnutt was able to move his vehicle a short distance away.

While approaching the truck, Deputy Offnutt noticed that the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol or another unknown substance.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was then dispatched to the scene where they determined the driver of the truck was impaired.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office would like to remind Colorado drivers about the "Move Over or Slow Down for Official Vehicle" law that Governor Polis signed into law in 2020.

WATCH: New Move Over or Slow Down for Official Vehicle traffic law

New traffic law to take effect next week

The new version of this law requires drivers to move over a lane for any stationary vehicle on a highway with its hazards flashing.

The original statute only required drivers to move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and public utility service vehicles.

CSP says that if drivers are unable to move over, then they must slow down to 20 miles under the speed limit.

The penalty of failing to do either is a misdemeanor traffic offense which comes with a possible $150 fine and three-point license violation.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.