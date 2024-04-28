Pueblo events and concerts happening this May

PUEBLO — To try and connect you with the Pueblo community, here's a list of some of the local concerts and events set to happen during the month of May.
Wednesday, May 1
Thursday, May 2
Friday, May 3
- World Ballet Series: Swan Lake with Live Orchestra
- Jazz Ensemble Concert
- Riverwalk Summer Kick-off
- The Savannah Sipping Society
Saturday, May 4
- Riverwalk Summer Kick-off
- Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River's May River Trail Cleanup
- The Savannah Sipping Society
Sunday, May 5
Wednesday, May 8
Friday, May 10
Saturday, May 11
Sunday, May 12
Thursday, May 16
Friday, May 17
Saturday, May 18
Tuesday, May 21
Friday, May 24
Saturday, May 25
- Second Street Dance Company Annual Recital - Legends
- Laura's Park Dedication
- Lakeshore 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
- Lakeshore Cornhole Tournament
- Opening Weekend at City Park
Sunday, May 26
Monday, May 27
