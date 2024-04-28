Watch Now
Springs Police arrest man with several outstanding warrants

Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 15:53:18-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 10:38 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to 1700 N. Union Blvd for a report of a man suspect that was trespassing. According to CSPD, the man had previously verbally assaulted employees of this business.

When officers made contact with Adam Borges, he became argumentative, physically aggressive and non-compliant.

Physical force was used to detain Borges.

Borges, who was later charged with multiple offenses for this incident, was found to have several outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Neither Borges or the arresting officer sustained any injuries.
