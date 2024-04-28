Springs Fire performs high rise structure fire drill at Satellite Hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they will be conducting a high rise structure fire drill at the Satellite Hotel at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.

Those nearby will see an increased fire department presence, but there is no emergency.

