Springs Fire performs high rise structure fire drill at Satellite Hotel

KOAA-TV
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 15:08:56-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they will be conducting a high rise structure fire drill at the Satellite Hotel at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.

Those nearby will see an increased fire department presence, but there is no emergency.

