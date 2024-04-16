Victims’ families watch as the Return to Nature Funeral Home demolition begins

PENROSE, Colo. — A step towards closure for people who trusted a funeral home in Penrose with their loved ones. Demolition of the Return to Nature Funeral Home started on Tuesday after months of delays. The building is located along Highway 115 in Fremont County.

In October of last year, investigators found 190 bodies improperly stored inside. On Tuesday, the Fremont County Coroner, Randy Keller, said there are still 17 bodies they are trying to identify. He said the goal is to identify every loved one from the facility, but the process could take months.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is running point on the demolition.

On Tuesday morning, crews started by strapping off parts of the roof on the south side of the building. Throughout the day, they slowly tore down more of the ceiling and walls on the east, west and south sides of the building.

The demolition officially began on Tuesday and many of the victims' families came to see it come down. Officials in Fremont County held a ceremony to help give families of those victims closure and peace.

“The beginning of the demolition today hopefully marks a day of closure and the continued healing for all the victims associated with this horrific event,” said Keller.

Randy Keller, Fremont County Commissioner Kevin Grantham, and a pastor gave speeches honoring all those who were impacted. They said they hope this ceremony and demolition of this building would help bring peace and closure to the victims' families.

“We get to take one important step toward healing the deep wound that is on your spirits and on the soul of this community,” said Grantham.

Families of the victims mistreated by the Return to Nature Funeral Home gathered outside the building for the honoring ceremony.

“Today, we take the step together to save the wound on the souls of you and the families, as well as that of this entire county and community and we are not alone in this,” said Grantham.

Many of the family members embraced one another and held photos of their loved ones.

“My daughter was a fun 24 year old,” said Angelika Stedman, who's daughter, Chanel, passed away in 2019. “This building was the last time I saw my daughter’s body. We had her service here."

It was not easy for Stedman to come back to Penrose.

“...It's very hard, but I hope with the demolition of this building, maybe it will set some of these souls free too,” said Stedman.

She and other families watched as the first roof tiles of the funeral home were torn off.

The EPA began spraying down the entire building and area with disinfectant and they are monitoring the air quality. It has been deemed that there is no health risk posed to the public.

“It's all our prayers that with the demolition of this building comes the end of the beginning of the shock and the dawn of healing in this community and in your spirits and families,” said one pastor.

Stedman said she doesn't know if she will ever find closure, but she hopes this area could be dedicated to her daughter and all of the other victims.

“I would love to see a memorial here. Absolutely. Because I think we need to remember that this happened, and we need to prevent these things from happening again with the legislator and some laws that are finally starting to come in place, but a lot of work has to be done there,” said Stedman.

According to the EPA, the demolition will take 10 days. Once this building is disinfected and torn down, all of the materials will be transported and disposed of at the Otero County Landfill.

Related:

Fremont Co. Sheriff recalls 'horrific' scene at funeral home where 115 'improperly stored' bodies discovered

Investigation into 115 bodies continues at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose

Governor declares emergency disaster for Penrose funeral home, months-long identification process expected

State records: Penrose funeral home owner attempted to conceal improperly stored remains

Coroner: Some remains in Return to Nature Funeral Home investigation were 'several years old'

Class action lawsuit filed against Return to Nature where 189 remains were discovered

'I want to help,' one women encourages Return to Nature Funeral Home victims, to reach out to her for support‘

I'm losing him all over again’: Widow fears husband a victim in funeral home investigation

Authorities in Oklahoma arrest owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home

Owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home appear in El Paso County Court

Judge agrees to unseal arrest papers for one of the Penrose funeral home owners

Judge reduces bond for funeral home owner accused of improperly storing 190 bodies

Return to Nature Funeral Home owner bonds out of El Paso County Jail Tuesday

Co-owner of Penrose funeral home released on bail Monday night, families react

One of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral in court today

Jury trial expected for Return to Nature funeral home owners, arraignment hearing postponed

Penrose funeral home owners facing federal charges, accused of misusing COVID relief money

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.