Co-owner of Penrose funeral home released on bail Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — One of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home located in Penrose, Colo. was released on bail.

Jon Hallford was released on bail Monday night just after 11 p.m.

He faces approximately 200 felony charges, after it was discovered he and his wife and co-owner Carrie Hallford, had improperly stored 200 bodies at their funeral home.

Hallford was being held in El Paso county jail, but was released on bail after seeing the bond lowered from $2 million dollars to $100,000 earlier this month.

Hallford is expected to have his preliminary hearing in court next month.

