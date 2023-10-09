Investigation into 115 bodies continues at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose

PENROSE — The scene of an investigation involving the FBI and multiple Colorado agencies surrounding the alleged improper storage of more than 115 bodies is very active Monday morning. The bodies were discovered at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado following a complaint about a foul odor in the area.

Officials said on Thursday it will be a long process to respectfully remove and identify all the remains discovered last week.

The owner, Jon Hallford, told the Colorado Program Director of the Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration Zen Mayhugh he practiced taxidermy at the property, according to state records.

The document also said Hallford "attempted to conceal the improper storage of human remains" at the funeral home.

Investigators are encouraging clients and families with the funeral home to make contact with law enforcement.

Family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home can send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com and are asked to leave their contact number.

If family members of decedents do not use email, they can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. There will also be a victim's assistance personnel able to help at 1901 East Main in Canon City between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

State records show Return to Nature owner attempted to conceal remains

INVESTIGATION DETAILS :

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said on Friday that his deputies were called to Return to Nature on Tuesday for a report of an "abhorrent smell emanating" from the property.

Investigators were able to get in contact with the business owner who admitted he had a "problem" at the location. Law enforcement entered the location on Wednesday and discovered more than 115 bodies inside the 2,500-square-foot building.

Rewatch the press conference from Friday on the Penrose funeral home investigation below:

Investigators reveal 115 bodies found stored at funeral home

The owner "failed to permit access to an investigator for inspection" during a search on Thursday, according to state documents.

The scene is considered hazardous, with medics on site to care for personnel having to enter the building. A deputy coroner had to be treated after experiencing a rash while in the building, according to officials.

No arrests have been made so far and there is no announcement of possible charges. Investigators are working with the 11th Judicial District on the case.

Governor declares emergency disaster for Penrose funeral home

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has verbally approved a disaster declaration for the incident, which frees up additional resources for the investigation and recovery effort.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller anticipates it could take months to complete the identification process and notify next of kin.

FBI Special Agent Mark Michalek said investigators do not yet know how long human remains may have been improperly stored at the facility. Resources are on the way from Quantico, Virginia to assist in the identification and recovery process.

Forensic investigators and local authorities will go through a process of conducting a survey of the facility to develop a plan for recovering remains while creating a plan to keep personnel safe as they process all of the evidence and human remains.

