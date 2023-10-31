Class action filed against Return to Nature where 189 remains were discovered

COLORADO SPRINGS — Leventhal Lewis Kuhn Taylor Swan PC filed a class action lawsuit Monday morning with the Fremont County District Court against Return to Nature Funeral Home and its owners Carie Hallford and Jon Hallford, according to a release and legal documents from the law firm.

189 bodies were found at the funeral home earlier this month, some of which were said by El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly in coordination with an FBI identification team, Fremont County, and the Air National Guard to be several years old.

Richard Law, whose father, Rodger, was among the deceased was named as a plaintiff.

"I’m honored to stand up on behalf of my father and the other victims in this case," said Law in the release.

Several other impacted families have also joined the suit. The suit makes claims of relief for "outrageous conduct/intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, fraud, negligence, negligence per se, violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, civil conspiracy, violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, civil theft, conversion, unjust enrichment, and misrepresentation."

Family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home can send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com and are asked to leave their contact number.

If family members of decedents do not use email, they can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. There will also be a victim's assistance personnel able to help at 1901 East Main in Canon City between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

