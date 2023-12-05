Owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home scheduled for El Paso Co court appearance

Jon and Carie Hallford, the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, are scheduled for a first appearance in an El Paso County courtroom on Tuesday morning. During the hearing, the defendants will here the charges filed against them.

The funeral home was the center of an investigation after 190 bodies were found improperly stored. The husband and wife are being held on $2 million in bonds each. The two were arrested in Oklahoma earlier this month.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home came under a multi-agency investigation in October following reports of a complaint about a foul odor in the area. Investigators said they found more than 150 bodies in various states of decomposition inside the building that were not properly stored.

In what was a multi-agency clean-up effort, coroner offices and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation worked tirelessly for a couple of weeks to remove the bodies from the building before the identification process could begin.

It was not until early November that the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home were arrested in Oklahoma. Jon and Carie Hallford were moved to El Paso County by late November where both appeared in court and had cash bonds set at $2 million. The Hallfords are facing hundreds of criminal charges for abuse of a corpse, fraud and money laundering.

Following their arrests, News5's Eleanor Sheahan spoke with families who were victims of the funeral home.

Victims of Return to Nature share what owner's arrests mean to them

If you have been impacted by the Return to Nature Funeral Home, the FBI has recommended grief counseling.

Grief counseling available after Return to Nature Funeral Home incident

