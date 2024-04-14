Return to Nature Funeral Home co-owners returned to El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to El Paso County Jail records, Return to Nature Funeral Home co-owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, are now back in the jail under a hold from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
It is currently unclear why they are back in police custody.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
Background
KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home investigation.
