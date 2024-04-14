Return to Nature Funeral Home co-owners returned to El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to El Paso County Jail records, Return to Nature Funeral Home co-owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, are now back in the jail under a hold from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

It is currently unclear why they are back in police custody.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Background

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home investigation.

Related:

Fremont Co. Sheriff recalls 'horrific' scene at funeral home where 115 'improperly stored' bodies discovered

Investigation into 115 bodies continues at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose

Governor declares emergency disaster for Penrose funeral home, months-long identification process expected

State records: Penrose funeral home owner attempted to conceal improperly stored remains

Coroner: Some remains in Return to Nature Funeral Home investigation were 'several years old'

Class action lawsuit filed against Return to Nature where 189 remains were discovered

'I want to help,' one women encourages Return to Nature Funeral Home victims, to reach out to her for support‘

I'm losing him all over again’: Widow fears husband a victim in funeral home investigation

Authorities in Oklahoma arrest owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home

Owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home appear in El Paso County Court

Judge agrees to unseal arrest papers for one of the Penrose funeral home owners

Judge reduces bond for funeral home owner accused of improperly storing 190 bodies

Return to Nature Funeral Home owner bonds out of El Paso County Jail Tuesday

Co-owner of Penrose funeral home released on bail Monday night, families react

One of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral in court today

Jury trial expected for Return to Nature funeral home owners, arraignment hearing postponed

The EPA will begin to demolish the Return To Nature Funeral Home in Penrose next week

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.