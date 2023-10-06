Governor declares emergency disaster for Penrose funeral home, months-long identification process expected

PENROSE — Governor Jared Polis issued a verbal emergency disaster declaration on Thursday night to help the investigation and clean-up of a funeral home in Penrose.

On Friday the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said multiple Colorado agencies are investigating the alleged improper storage of more than 115 bodies discovered at the Return to Nature Funeral Home following a complaint about a foul odor in the area.

Gov. Polis' office sent News5 the following statement on Friday:

“The Governor issued a verbal disaster declaration. The emergency declaration provides resources from the state to support the investigation and the clean-up of the facility. The declaration is a requirement in the process to begin supporting our local jurisdictions. The State EOC is directly supporting these resource requests along with our CBI, DORA and DHSEM. Additional agencies may be added as needs change during the incident.” Office of Governor Jared Polis

The state declaration means agencies like the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) can provide resources through the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as requested. A spokesperson for the DHSEM said they are currently working on those requests that are focused on support to the investigation and cleanup. Other agencies assisting include the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).

In a press conference Friday morning Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said the cleanup of the funeral home could take months.

"This is going to be a very, very lengthy process. Forensic identification through fingerprints, medical or dental records, or possibly DNA will need to be completed," said Keller.

He said the Colorado Coroner's Association has been contacted and is ready to assist if needed to help identify remains. Keller said he has already made arrangements with the El Paso County Coroner's Office and the Douglas County Coroner's Office for their assistance.

The Colorado Funeral Directors Association posted a statement on their Facebook stating they are also ready to assist if needed.

"In regard to the developing event in Fremont County, the Colorado Funeral Directors Association's hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the victims and their families in this tragedy. Colorado Funeral Directors Association Member Funeral Homes are standing by to assist in any means necessary, now and in the future." Colorado Funeral Directors Association

Special Agent Mark Michalek with FBI Denver said specialized teams from the FBI's laboratory division in Quantico, Virginia are expected to be in Penrose in a few days to help process the scene.

"These are teams with additional training and specialized equipment that serve to process scenes of national magnitude, to include the response to 9/11 and major airline incidents," he said.

Investigators are encouraging clients and families with the funeral home to make contact with law enforcement. Family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home can send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com and are asked to leave their contact number. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421.

There will also be a victim's assistance personnel able to help at 1901 East Main in Canon City between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

