Return to Nature funeral home owners have arraignment date postponed for guilty/non guilty plea

COLORADO — The owners of the Return to Nature funeral home in Penrose will be in court Thursday morning for their double arraignment hearing.

Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested after they had been accused to be improperly storing 190 bodies in their funeral home.

The couple had their bonds set to $2 million each.

On Jan. 4, a judge ordered a bond reduction for Jon Hallford from $2 million cash to $100,000 cash.

During a hearing on Jan. 17, it was determined that Carie Hallford will go to trial and face 260 counts after the judge ruled there was enough probable cause to send Carie to jail. Evidence provided by the prosecutors revealed there was reason to believe that the Hallfords had experienced some financial difficulty, and were unable to continue the proper procedures given to clients.

Jon was released on bond on Jan. 30. The judge deemed Jon to not be a threat to the public, and put strict restrictions on him, including an ankle monitor to reduce him being a flight risk.

Jon Hallford was set to appear in court on Feb. 8, where he would hear the evidence provided against him. Jon had not failed to meet any of his restrictions while out on bail.

Carie Hallford's bond was reduced about two weeks later, and she was released on bond on Feb. 27. She also had to follow the same restrictions set by the judge including, wearing an ankle monitor, surrendering of her passport, check-ins with the court three times a week, and to avoid contact with any of the alleged victims in the case.

Carie soon after had a court-ordered check-in with regards to her sobriety which she failed to meet, and was ordered to appear in front of a judge on Mar. 14.

The couple will appear in front of a judge for a double arraignment hearing on Mar. 21 at 9:00 a.m.

UPDATE: The couple have had their arraignment hearing postponed until June 6. at 9:00 a.m.

