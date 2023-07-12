Arrest made in Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra's death

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have made an arrest in connection to the death of Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra.

Becerra passed away in February following injuries sustained during a police chase that occurred at the beginning of February.

Wednesday, the department said Devon Bobian was arrested on second-degree felony murder charges. The department said deputies began investigating the circumstances of the chase and presented their findings to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in June to eventually press charges.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our Investigations Division put into this case,” said Sheriff Joe Roybal. “The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to any investigation. Our hearts continue to go out to Officer Becerra’s family and the members of the Fountain Police Department.”

Before his 4 1/2 years with the Fountain Police Department as a K9 Officer, Becerra served with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as a Security Technician in 2014 before being made a Deputy Sheriff later in his career.

Bobian is being held at the Bent County Correctional Facility on a former sentence. His bond on the felony murder charges was originally set at $50,000 before being upgraded to $2,000,000 due to his alleged criminal history.

