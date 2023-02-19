Widow of fallen officer gives advice to help Officer Becerra's family

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Donations from the community continue to pour in for fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra's family.

Officer Becerra fell 40 feet from a bridge on Feb. 2 while apprehending a carjacking suspect near I-25 and South Academy Boulevard. He succumbed to his injuries on Feb 11, according to the Fountain Police Department. Becerra leaves behind a wife, an 8-year-old daughter, and a 1-year-old son.

One week after his death, one widow is coming forward with advice on how to help the Becerra family. Rachel Flick lost her husband Micah Flick, an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy, in the line of duty in 2018. They share two children together.

"Losing the father of your children is absolutely devastating," she said. "To the Becerra family, my heart is broken for you,"

She said when her husband was killed, every aspect of her life immediately changed.

"Nothing is the same the next day, not the way that you manage money, not the way that you parent, not the way that you interact with your friends, like your whole story has changed," she said.

Flick said after the loss of her husband, money became a struggle, but donations from the community made a difference. She recalls one of the most touching- yet smallest- gifts she received.

"One of the gifts that I remember the most is a little Ziploc snack-sized baggie of quarters from a little girl. She was in third or fourth grade. And she wrote a little note that this was her from her piggy bank, you know, and it was one of the most touching gifts that I received," she said.

Ever since Officer Becerra was injured, the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation has been taking in designated donations from the community to go to his family. Sherryl Dillon with the foundation said the community has donated over $24,000 dollars for his family so far.

"Right now while things are fresh and new, they're really coming in strong," she said. "It's very gratifying to be able to help somebody in a situation that they never anticipated finding themselves in,"

Flick said monetary donations are helpful immediately after a tragedy. However, it's the lasting support months after that really makes a difference for grieving families.

"One of the most powerful things that people did would be to put in important dates for my family, like my wedding anniversary, my children's birthdays, you know, holidays that were coming like Father's Day," she said. "Those are very painful experiences. When we put those people into the calendar on our phone to remember, send them a card, send a gift to the kids, send flowers to his wife on Valentine's Day, right? Those are things that he would have done and where his impact, his empty chair will be very felt."

She said those thoughtful gifts and messages helped push her through the first anniversary of Micah's death.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family via The Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field. Family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover unexpected expenses.

