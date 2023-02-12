Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra dies from injuries suffered in fall from bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our community is mourning the loss of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra less than a week after falling from a 40-ft bridge in south Colorado Springs during a pursuit on Feb 2.

The Fountain Police Department made the announcement of his passing Saturday evening. "We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department. This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time."

As of Friday, Officer Becerra was reportedly on life support, surrounded by family and friends at Penrose Hospital.

Officer Becerra served with the Fountain Police Department for four and a half years and was assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer.

He previously served with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as a Security Technician starting in 2014, and later moved on to become a Deputy Sheriff. He resigned from that role in 2018.

According to an online fundraiser established by his brother-law-law, Becerra is an Air Force Veteran. He and his wife have a 1-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

"You always have it in the back of your head — if you have a friend or family member in that field, that it's a possibility," Becerra's brother-in-law David Alderman said. "It's one of those things where you never think that it will happen to you or your family."

On Feb. 2, Becerra was among the Fountain PD officers assisting the Department of Corrections Patrol Unit in locating carjacking suspects from Pueblo. Two of the three suspects had active warrants out for their arrest.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the vehicle was spotted on southbound I-25 traveling towards Fountain. The suspects led officers on a chase up and down I-25 until the suspects were seen at Loves Travel Plaza on Mesa Ridge Highway.

It was at Loves that officers saw the suspects attempt to steal another vehicle before the suspects got back on road for a resumed chase on northbound I-25.

The woman who was almost carjacked at that point tells News5 she was pumping gas while her husband was inside the store.

The suspect's vehicle was partially disabled once exiting at South Academy due to a tire deflation device. Once the vehicle stopped, the driver exited and ran from officers on foot.

During the chase, Officer Becerra fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below. Officer Becerra was then airlifted to the hospital.

While the driver of the vehicle attempted to jump off the bridge, officers grabbed him before falling. Officers stated the suspect repeatedly said, “let me go. I want to die."

The three suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Devon Bobian of Pueblo, 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco of Pueblo, and 37-year-old Anthony Vallejos of Pueblo.

Devon Bobian and Anthony Vallejos were arrested on multiple active felony warrants, along with multiple felony charges related to the chase. Danisha Pacheco was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the chase.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family via The Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.

