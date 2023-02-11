Victim of attempted carjacking prior to Fountain officer's injury, speaks about her experience

COLORADO — An attempted carjacking prior to Office Julian Becerra being hurt, happened at the Love’s gas station in Fountain. According to the arrest affidavit, one suspect showed a gun and at least two suspects got into the victim’s vehicle.

Last Thursday night, Mary Lee was pumping gas, while her husband was inside the gas station. She said the suspect’s pulled up in front of her vehicle.

“I noticed out the corner of my eye, the car come in front of my car, and my driver’s side door was open, and a guy was coming really aggressively at me,” said Lee.

She said the suspects then walked toward her and her vehicle, and began yelling at her.

“I had my keys in my hand. He was just yelling at me to empty to my pockets and to give him my keys. And then I noticed another girl on the other side of my car, trying to get in on that side,” said Lee.

Lee also said that one suspect showed a gun.

“I just stood there, kind of frozen and turned around and screamed for help,” said Lee. “I got my keys out of my hand, just in case they did try to jump me, I would have something to try and fight off with.”

She said she went inside the gas station to let her husband know what happened. When the two walked out of the gas station, they saw officers pull up with their lights on. She said the suspects then got back into the vehicle they arrived in, and drove away.

“I'm okay,” said Lee. “Definitely, the next few days after that were very troubling, and I’m just kind of trying to ground myself again,” she added.

The arrest affidavit also states that Lee and her husband noticed a backpack in their vehicle that wasn’t there prior to the attempted carjacking. Lee said there was at least one gun and some tools in the bag.

Fountain police say it all started when officers were trying to track down a carjacking suspect. Police say the suspects had active felony warrants and were traveling from Pueblo towards Fountain. The car was spotted twice, once near Lowes by the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, then later on Highway 85 near Fountain

Fountain PD says at that point during the pursuit, the suspects were traveling south in the northbound lanes of i25. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Nearly 30 minutes later, Fountain officers say they witnessed the suspects try to steal another car at a gas station parking lot, which was Lee’s car. Not even five minutes later, police stopped the car on South Academy near i25. Thats when one of the suspects got out of the car, ran away, and tried to jump off the bridge.

While police were apprehending the suspect, that's when Officer Becerra fell 40 feet off the bridge.

