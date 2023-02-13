Community reacts to Officer Julian Becerra's death

FOUNTAIN — A day after his death, community members gathered at the Fountain Police station to mourn Officer Julian Becerra. His former cruiser was adorned with flowers, cards, and candles.

"He is watching over you. and he will always be in your hearts," said Danielle Norden.

Norden grew to know Officer Becerra by dropping her kids off at the school he would regularly watch over. She says he had a different personality than other police officers she's met.

"When I met him and his dog, he seemed like a personable officer. Like, 'hey, what's going on, I'll joke around with you, this is my dog', and his dog gave the biggest, sloppiest kisses," she continued.

The Mayor of Fountain, Sharon Thompson, gave a public statement today acknowledging that she has spoken to Becerra's family.

"This is a tough time for our city. And I want all of our police officers and first responders to know we are standing with them and by them, and are so honored and proud of their service to our community," said Thompson.

She encouraged the city of Fountain to come together, and console each other.

"I would ask our community to embrace two words as we work through this tragedy: grace and kindness".

____

