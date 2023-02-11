Driver in carjacking pursuit fled community corrections

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The driver arrested last Thursday in a police chase and carjacking incident where a Fountain Police Officer was gravely wounded had been on the run for nearly two months after fleeing a community corrections program in Pueblo.

Court records show Devon Bobian, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in March of 2022 after pleading guilty to a felony weapons possession charge in connection with two criminal cases in Pueblo from June and December of 2021.

The Colorado Department of Corrections Division of Adult Parole sought a warrant for his arrest in January after reporting Bobian as an escapee.

Community Patrol Team Leader Annmarie Wyche told the courts that Bobian was assigned to the inmate transition program at the Intervention Community Corrections Services Program (ICCS) in Pueblo in September.

Bobian signed out of the facility at around 2:30 a.m. on December 10 to seek care at Parkview Medical Center. Staff at ICCS began preparing escape paperwork when he didn't return by his expected return time of 4:00 a.m. The hospital told ICCS staff that Bobian never checked in.

In addition to the January warrant for escape, the courts in Pueblo issued another arrest warrant for Bobian on Tuesday for charges of theft, motor vehicle theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief for crimes reported in Pueblo County in January.

Both Bobian and Anthony Vallejos both had open warrants when they were arrested with Danisha Pacheco in the carjacking case in Fountain last Thursday.

Pacheco is in custody at the El Paso County jail on charges of assault, robbery, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, and menacing in connection with the El Paso County case.

Bobian and Vallejos are begin held in the Pueblo County jail.

Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra fell from a bridge along South Academy Boulevard as officers stopped their vehicle following a spree of criminal activity and police chases during the afternoon and evening of February 2.

The Fountain Police Department disclosed on Friday that Officer Becerra is currently on life support surrounded by friends and family.

