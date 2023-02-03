Fountain Police Officer in critical condition but stable Friday afternoon, following high-speed chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Multiple agencies were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday evening that led to multiple road closures across Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police department shut down South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and Drennan Road and reported heavy police activity in the area.

South Academy Bl is blocked between I-25 & Drennan for police activity. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 3, 2023

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded as well to mile marker 134 on Northbound I-25 to assist Fountain Police Department on the scene.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the high-speed chase of multiple suspects wanted for multiple felony crimes began at 7:45 PM Thursday evening.

Colorado State Patrol assisted in stopping the fleeing vehicle at South Academy and Hartford Street. One suspect fled the vehicle on foot and attempted to jump off or over the bridge before being detained by police.

Commander Mark Cristiani of the Fountain Police Department says one of their officers was hurt and was being flown to an area hospital. Cristiani said he would not release any information about the officer until the officer's family is notified.

As of 9:45 PM, News5 has learned that the Fountain Police Officer is in critical condition after falling 30 feet as a result of the chase. It is unclear exactly how that officer fell at this time, the officer was flown to a local hospital.

The officer is still in critical condition Friday afternoon but he is stable and resting with his family at his side according to Lisa Schneider Public Information Officer for the Fountain Police Department. The department plans on releasing more information about the chase Friday afternoon.

All three suspects are in custody at this time and there is no threat to the public at this time.

BREAKING: Fountain Police tell KOAA an officer has been injured after a high speed chase.



A helicopter has arrived on the scene here at S Academy near I-25 & Drennan.@KOAA pic.twitter.com/OhFaZBmhYw — Maggie Bryan KOAA (@MaggieB_TV) February 3, 2023

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update this article as more information is learned.

