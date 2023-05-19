Colorado Springs Police Department honoring the fallen at Peace Officers Service

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting its annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. This event is a private service for the families of the fallen however, the event will be live-streamed below:

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. He also declared the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.

This year Colorado Springs lost Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra. He died less than a week after falling from a 40-ft bridge in south Colorado Springs during a pursuit on Feb 2.

Last year Colorado Springs mourned the loss and remembered the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery. He was killed on Sunday, August 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive in Security.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.