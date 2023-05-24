Mortgages paid off for two veteran families that have lost their loved ones

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two Colorado Veteran families now have their mortgages paid off in honor of Memorial Day thanks to a generous foundation.

The families of Army Staff Sergeant Micah Walker. The other is Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra, who died when he fell off a bridge during a pursuit in February.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says they paid the mortgages to honor those who served their country and community and to help support the families of those who gave their lives left behind.

Becerra worked for the Fountain Police Department for four and a half years following his service in the United States Air Force.

Becerra was injured after falling over an overpass while chasing carjacking suspects. He later died at Penrose Hospital. He leaves behind his wife, his 1-year-old son, and his 8-year-old daughter.

Micah Walker died in an army training incident in 2021, he leaves behind a wife and three kids.

