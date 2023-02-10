Fountain Police Officer on life support after falling from 40 foot bridge

Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra is currently on life support after falling from a 40-ft bridge in south Colorado Springs on Feb. 2.

According to the Fountain Police Department, Officer Becerra is surrounded by family and friends.

On Feb. 2, Fountain PD assisted the Department of Corrections Patrol Unit in locating carjacking suspects from Pueblo. Two of the three suspects had active warrants out for their arrest.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the vehicle was spotted on southbound I-25 traveling towards Fountain. The suspects led officers on a chase up and down I-25 until the suspects were seen at Loves Travel Plaza on Mesa Ridge Highway.

It was at Loves that officers saw the suspects attempt to steal another vehicle from a person. At approximately 7:45 p.m., officers resumed their chase on northbound I-25.

The suspect's vehicle was partially disabled once exiting at South Academy due to a tire deflation device. Once the vehicle stopped, the driver exited and ran from officers on foot.

During the chase, Officer Becerra fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below. Officer Becerra was then airlifted to a local hospital.

While the driver of the vehicle attempted to jump off the bridge, officers grabbed him before falling. Officers stated the suspect repeatedly said, “let me go. I want to die."

The three suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Devon Bobian of Pueblo, 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco of Pueblo and 37-year-old Anthony Vallejos of Pueblo.

Devon Bobian and Anthony Vallejos were arrested on multiple active felony warrants, along with multiple felony charges related to the chase. Danisha Pacheco was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the chase.

Officer Becerra has been a sworn officer with the Fountain Police Department for four and a half years and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family by following this link. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.

____

