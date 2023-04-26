Last week to apply for Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The last day to apply for Colorado's Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is Monday, May 1. LEAP is a federally funded program that aims to help those who are struggling to pay portions of winter home heating costs.

Funds can cover assistance with heating expenses, equipment repair, and replacements of inoperable heating tools, according to the LEAP website. Most payments that have been covered are benefits paid directly to heating fuel vendors.

To qualify, you must make less than 60% of Colorado's state median income.

For one person, that's a gross income of less than $2,800/month. For a family of four, that's approximately $5,500/month or less.

The program received a record number of applications in 2022 with more than 60,000 applicants.

Applications are accepted between November and April.

You can apply by calling 1-866-HEAT-HELP or by visiting this link.

