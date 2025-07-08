Woman accused of breaking into homes, assaulting officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into several homes and kicking a police officer. Police responded around 11 a.m. Monday to the neighborhood where the woman lives in the 600 block of Crown Ridge Drive, near Old Colorado City.

According to police, the woman entered three homes and was removed by the homeowners in each location. The woman, identified as Lora Sibley, allegedly kicked an officer in the leg when she was taken into custody.

According to police, Sibley is a known resident of a nearby house in the neighborhood. She was taken into custody on assault and trespassing charges.

