Homicide investigation underway at Wind River Place apartments after man shot and killed

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning at an apartment complex on 19th Street near Uintah.
Posted at 5:27 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 07:27:14-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning at the Wind River Place apartment complex on 19th Street near Uintah.

Details are limited at this time/ According to CSPD, a man in his 20s was shot and killed.

Right now no one is in custody for the shooting and police are still working to learn what led up to it.

