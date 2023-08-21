Homicide investigation underway at Wind River Place apartments after man shot and killed

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a homicide that happened early this morning at the Wind River Place apartment complex on 19th Street near Uintah.

Details are limited at this time/ According to CSPD, a man in his 20s was shot and killed.

Right now no one is in custody for the shooting and police are still working to learn what led up to it.

