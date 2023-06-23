Shooting near Memorial Hospital leaves one dead, no suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS — Westbound Boulder Street is closed Friday morning near Memorial Hospital. This is following an early morning shooting, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

One person is dead and there is no suspect in custody, according to police.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to find another route Friday morning while Boulder Street remains closed.

