Highway 24 delays to be expected Monday morning

TELLER COUNTY — Traffic stops should be anticipated in both directions of Highway 24 in Teller County from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, east of Florissant. These stops are expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Crews will be removing 1,500 feet of rocks in the area as a part of a cleanup effort to improve visibility.

This project is expected to be concluded in late July.

