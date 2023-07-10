Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Highway 24 delays to be expected Monday morning

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 07:56:19-04

TELLER COUNTY — Traffic stops should be anticipated in both directions of Highway 24 in Teller County from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, east of Florissant. These stops are expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Crews will be removing 1,500 feet of rocks in the area as a part of a cleanup effort to improve visibility.

This project is expected to be concluded in late July.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing