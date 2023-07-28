Ready your resume, Academy District 20 to hold job fair Wednesday

Academy District 20 will host a job fair on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Academy District 20 Education and Administration Center Atrium at 1110 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

There are currently more than 100 positions open with the school district. Positions included teachers (math, science, special education, English, and Spanish), paraprofessionals, custodians, security officers, bus drivers, and more.

Those participating in the job fair will be able to meet with various school representatives from a variety of schools across the district. Same-day interviews will be made available. Human resource representatives will also be available to assist with completing applications.

Same-day job offers may be made at the job fair. Those interested are encouraged to fill out their application before the job fair.

Applications can be submitted online right now.

