State Patrol and Bandimere Speedway partnering to offer legal racing

MORRISON, CO — For those looking to participate in legal vehicle racing, Bandimere Speedway is partnering with Colorado State Patrol to offer opportunities to race on their track at full speed. This is a part of State Patrol's annual "Take it to the Track" event.

Bandimere is a computer-timed quarter-mile drag strip in Morrison, Colorado. State Patrol will be present to ensure safety and is offering opportunities to race against participants.

Top-speed racing is being offered on Wednesdays from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. until October.

This comes as traffic deaths reach a 41-year high in Colorado Springs with speed being a major contributing factor. Speeding is the second highest category in the causes of accident fatalities, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Racers are required to undergo a technical inspection, according to Bandimere's guidelines.

If you have questions about your vehicle or what you may need to participate, you can view the Speedway's racer handbook or call the officer at 303-697-6001.

You can visit their website to buy either racer or spectator entry.

