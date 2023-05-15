Expect delays because of closures caused by major construction project in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST — Construction will be taking place at Highway 50 and Purcell Avenue starting Monday morning. Both directions of Purcell Avenue will have lane closures between Spaulding Avenue and Industrial Boulevard.

Construction closures will be in effect until Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

"We are just really excited to be able to get this project finished for the community. We've had really good community feedback," said Laurel Jones, one of the project's resident engineers.

The construction project is expected to be concluded by the end of May.

