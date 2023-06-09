Overnight airline passengers left frustrated and stranded at KCOS

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several passengers at the Colorado Springs Airport, who had flights with various airlines, were stranded at the airport Friday morning.

Thursday evening into Friday morning, passengers were left on the tarmac for over three hours after storms required pilots to divert their flights. Pilots needed more fuel and were directed to the Colorado Springs Airport.

Passengers were then left at the airport overnight because the pilots met their maximum number of flight hours regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Eventually, they threw us in a closed airport, but there was really no guidance. They weren't giving water to passengers for about a good hour," said Chris Turner, a Frontier Airlines passenger.

Frontier has not commented on the incident.

Southwest has apologized to its passengers.

Colorado Springs Airport has only two delays and no cancellations at the time of publication according to Flight Aware.

