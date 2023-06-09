Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Overnight airline passengers left frustrated and stranded at KCOS

Frontier Airlines will take temperature of passengers before flights
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Frontier Airlines will take temperature of passengers before flights
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 08:39:26-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several passengers at the Colorado Springs Airport, who had flights with various airlines, were stranded at the airport Friday morning.

Thursday evening into Friday morning, passengers were left on the tarmac for over three hours after storms required pilots to divert their flights. Pilots needed more fuel and were directed to the Colorado Springs Airport.

Passengers were then left at the airport overnight because the pilots met their maximum number of flight hours regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Eventually, they threw us in a closed airport, but there was really no guidance. They weren't giving water to passengers for about a good hour," said Chris Turner, a Frontier Airlines passenger.

Frontier has not commented on the incident.
Southwest has apologized to its passengers.

Colorado Springs Airport has only two delays and no cancellations at the time of publication according to Flight Aware.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing