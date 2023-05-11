Corey Salmon

Corey is a Creative Service Producer at KOAA, he was born in New York and is a new resident of Colorado Springs.

Making his way all the way from Tucson, Arizona after working as a News Producer with KGUN9 for over a year.

He has more than 14 years of experience with Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, & more.

Corey has a passion for film production. Along with being a Producer, Corey runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED.

In Corey's spare time, he likes to binge-watch TV Shows and watch horror flicks.