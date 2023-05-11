Truck spins out after almost crashing into car on Interstate 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 6 a.m. on May 11, 2023 News 5 dash cam footage captured a truck spinning out after almost crashing into a car on the highway.

The video was captured on Interstate 25, you can see in the video that as soon as the black truck passed our station's car it almost rams into a car that spun out.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KOAA will keep this article updated.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) wet pavement contributes to nearly 1.2 million traffic crashes each year.

Experts say things like slowing down and leaving space while driving can be critical to reducing a car’s chance of hydroplaning.

AAA says you should avoid using cruise control in wet conditions because the chance of losing control of the vehicle can be increased.

