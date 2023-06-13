Influential Colorado Spring City councilwoman loses battle against cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — City officials have confirmed former Councilmember Stephannie Fortune has passed away while battling leukemia.

Fortune was 59 years old and in Oct. 2022 announced she announced that she had leukemia and she needed treatment and a bone marrow transplant.

Fortune was appointed to represent District 3 in January 2022.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade took to Twitter to offer his condolences

Today our city woke up to the heart-wrenching news of Stephannie Fortune’s passing. A former City Councilmember who rose to every challenge with kindness and compassion, Stephannie courageously stepped up when Colorado Springs needed her the most. (1/5) - thread below pic.twitter.com/uQ4SDmGGQW — Mayor Yemi (@MayorofCOS) June 13, 2023

The Colorado Springs City Council also issued a statement

The Colorado Springs City Council is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Stephannie Fortune. Stephannie was a champion for all things Colorado Springs. During her time on City Council, she was a leader and vocal advocate for District 3. We will miss her warm personality and compassionate leadership in always making Colorado Springs a better place every day. Our hearts go out to Stephannie’s husband, Kent, her family, and loved ones. City Council and Legislative Services

