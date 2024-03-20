Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

2024 World Happiness Report: US drops out of top 20

Smiling young people sitting and talking near bonfire
Vadym Drobot
Multiethnic group of smiling young people sitting and talking near bonfire
Smiling young people sitting and talking near bonfire
Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 19:00:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year's World Happiness Report is out, and the United States is no longer in the top 20.

Finland has kept the No. 1 spot for seven years in a row. Denmark kept 2nd place and Iceland held 3rd.

According to the report, a rise in happiness in other countries caused the United States to slip down to rank 23.

The report factors life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and social support to calculate happiness.

World’s 20 happiest countries in 2024

1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Iceland
4. Sweden
5. Israel
6. Netherlands
7. Norway
8. Luxembourg
9. Switzerland
10. Australia
11. New Zealand
12. Costa Rica
13. Kuwait
14. Austria
15. Canada
16. Belgium
17. Ireland
18. Czechia
19. Lithuania
20. United Kingdom

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App