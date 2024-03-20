2024 World Happiness Report: US drops out of top 20

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year's World Happiness Report is out, and the United States is no longer in the top 20.

Finland has kept the No. 1 spot for seven years in a row. Denmark kept 2nd place and Iceland held 3rd.

According to the report, a rise in happiness in other countries caused the United States to slip down to rank 23.

The report factors life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and social support to calculate happiness.

World’s 20 happiest countries in 2024

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Israel

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. Luxembourg

9. Switzerland

10. Australia

11. New Zealand

12. Costa Rica

13. Kuwait

14. Austria

15. Canada

16. Belgium

17. Ireland

18. Czechia

19. Lithuania

20. United Kingdom

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.