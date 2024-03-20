2024 World Happiness Report: US drops out of top 20

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year's World Happiness Report is out, and the United States is no longer in the top 20.
Finland has kept the No. 1 spot for seven years in a row. Denmark kept 2nd place and Iceland held 3rd.
According to the report, a rise in happiness in other countries caused the United States to slip down to rank 23.
The report factors life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and social support to calculate happiness.
World’s 20 happiest countries in 2024
1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Iceland
4. Sweden
5. Israel
6. Netherlands
7. Norway
8. Luxembourg
9. Switzerland
10. Australia
11. New Zealand
12. Costa Rica
13. Kuwait
14. Austria
15. Canada
16. Belgium
17. Ireland
18. Czechia
19. Lithuania
20. United Kingdom
