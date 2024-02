COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The UCCS campus has been put on lockdown following reports of gunfire.

CSPD and campus police are asking the public to avoid the area.

There is no information on any injuries, or suspects.

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.

