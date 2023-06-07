Watch Now
AMC Theaters offering $3 and $5 movie tickets

A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 18:55:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — AMC Theaters (AMC) is offering discounted tickets for certain family films.

The company is offering a program called AMC Summer Movie Camp for Kids which started back on May 27th.

According to AMC at select theaters, ticket prices will be as low as $3 on Wednesdays and $5 on Saturdays.

The program will run throughout the summer months with the last movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 airing from 8/26 - 8/30.

Click here to see local theaters participating in Summer Movie Camp.

List of some of the titles available:

Jun. 10 - Jun. 14 
Minions: The Rise of Gru

Jun. 17 Jun. 21 
PAW Patrol: The Movie

Jun. 24 - Jun. 28  
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Jun. 30 - Jul. 5 
Kung Fu Panda

Jul. 8 - Jul. 12
Trolls World Tour

____

