Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

Officers say around 7 a.m. the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on North Academy Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

According to CSPD the driver had a green light and was traveling within the speed limit. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

CSPD says alcohol and drugs are not factors at this time.

As more information comes in KOAA will keep this article updated.

____

