CMZoo: Two Amur leopard cubs turned one week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Amur leopard cubs that were born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) turned one week old.

According to CMZ, the cubs haven't opened their eyes yet but are doing well. Eating, stretching, and cuddling with their mother.

Zookeepers say it is still too early to identify the sex of the cubs and don't have naming plans yet.

According to World Wildlife Fund, Amur Leopards are probably the rarest big cat in the world they were listed as critically endangered in 1996, there are only around 100 Amur leopards in the wild.

Most are found in Russia and a few in China with 70% of its home range lying in protected areas.

Our two Amur leopard cubs turn one week old today! Enjoy a few behind-the-scenes clips, including a big stretch, an adorable yawn and lots of wriggling and cuddling.



Learn about these important cubs by reading their birth announcement from last week: https://t.co/ON1SrRanag. pic.twitter.com/pLmEfTVL4u — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) May 24, 2023

