Pueblo woman wins over $5 million from Colorado Lotto+

PUEBLO — On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Colorado Lotto+ announced Pamela D. of Pueblo won the $5,214,531 jackpot!

According to Colorado Lotto+ Pamela has been playing the Colorado Lottery “from day one” but the most she had ever won was $50.

The company says she stopped at the Loaf N Jug at 3980 Ivywood Lane in Pueblo and purchased the $3 Colorado Lotto+ winning ticket.

Lottery officials say Pamela isn't sure what she will do with her winnings but she is determined to to improve Pueblo.

The winning numbers were (10-24-27-35-37-38).

Colorado Lotto+

Where the Money Goes:

According to Colorado Lotto+, Since the first ticket was sold in 1983, the Lottery has given back over $4 billion for good causes all across the state, at no cost to taxpayers. Lottery proceeds have funded countless large and small projects in every community from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope.

