Stores open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we get closer to Thanksgiving Day consumers might wonder what stores will keep their doors open and which will be closed.

Big-name stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target will remain closed while Whole Foods and Starbucks will remain open.

Some Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2023

Whole Foods - Open

All stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with modified store hours.

Starbucks - Open

Most locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location.

King Soopers- Open

All stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with modified store hours.

CVS - Open

Most CVS Pharmacy locations are closed or open from 9 am - 2 pm on Thanksgiving. Check local hours at the CVS store locator

Some Stores Closed On Thanksgiving 2023

Best Buy - Closed

Costco - Closed

Sam's Club - Closed

Target - Closed

Walgreens- Closed

Walmart - Closed

