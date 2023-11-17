Stores open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we get closer to Thanksgiving Day consumers might wonder what stores will keep their doors open and which will be closed.
Big-name stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target will remain closed while Whole Foods and Starbucks will remain open.
Some Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2023
Whole Foods - Open
All stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with modified store hours.
Starbucks - Open
Most locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location.
King Soopers- Open
All stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with modified store hours.
CVS - Open
Most CVS Pharmacy locations are closed or open from 9 am - 2 pm on Thanksgiving. Check local hours at the CVS store locator
Some Stores Closed On Thanksgiving 2023
Best Buy - Closed
Costco - Closed
Sam's Club - Closed
Target - Closed
Walgreens- Closed
Walmart - Closed
