News5 wins Station of the Year, several awards at the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence

DENVER, Colo. — This weekend was the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence, and News5 won Station of the Year!

Diane Derby

There was also a big honor for former News5 Anchor, Rob Quirk as well! Quirk won the 2023 Rex Howell Award, which is a lifetime achievement award in broadcasting.

During his speech, Quirk spoke about how much he appreciates being a part of the southern Colorado community.

"So many great moments, life-changing events, good and bad," said Quirk. "The opportunity to become part of a community, not just report on what it is, what's happening in that community. That is critically important to understand. We are part of that community."

Quirk retired in January after 35 years with News5.

Overall, News5 took home 12 first-place prizes at this year's awards, along with 16 second-place prizes. The award winners are listed below:

AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE:

Best Community Service Campaign :

Black History Month: Celebrating the Voices in Our Community, Travis Eckland, Dave Reinhardt

: Best Public Affairs Program :

Club Q One Year Later, Dianne Derby, Chris Loveless, Adam Knapik

:

Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser :

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce: Tri Something New, Dave Reinhardt, James Fenczik

: Best Feature News Report :

Creede's pond hockey at 8,900 feet of elevation, Jon McMichael

:

Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours:

The Great Pumpkin Drop, Jon McMichael



Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours :

Officer Julian Becerra, Andy Koen, Devan Karp, Honey Young

:

Best Video Essay with No Narrative :

Frozen Dead Guy, Jon McMichael

:

Best News Anchor or Team :

Dianne Derby

: Best Weathercaster:

Mike Daniels

Best Specialty Reporter:

Jon McMichael

Best Use of Digital/Social Media:

Loretta McEllhiney: Creating Colorado 14er Trails, Jon McMichael



Best Station Website, koaa.com, Aidan Hulting, Ben Lloyd

CERTIFICATES OF MERIT:

Best Public Affairs Program :

Growth and Opportunity: The Colorado Springs Economy, Isaac Ramirez, Adam Knapik

:

Best Station Promotion/Marketing Campaign :

Following Through: Security Camera Family, Travis Eckland

: Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine :

Positively Colorado, Dianne Derby, Chris Loveless, Juice Godfrey

:

Best Sports Coverage or Program :

Friday Football Fever Sept. 1, Bradey King, Caroline Peters, Hannah Dickens

: Best Documentary :

Honor Flight, Brie Groves, Kevin Reynolds, Juice Godfrey

:

Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser :

Performance Foods, Dave Reinhardt, James Fenczik

: Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours :

Take My Heart, Dianne Derby, Adam Knapik

:

Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours :

Club Q Verdict, KOAA Staff

: Best Breaking News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure

More Rain, Bill Folsom, Adam Knapik

Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast :

News 5 at 5, Oscar Offerman, Hannah Dickens, Ariah Anderson-Cheetany

: Best Investigative Reporting:

Homeless Mass Graves, Megan Cloherty, Juice Godfrey



Best News Anchor or Team

Queen Brie, Brie Groves

Best Specialty Reporter

Faces Places, Marcus Cocova



Best Photojournalist Morning Juice, Juice Godfrey

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

All The Live Long Day, Jon McMichael



We are so proud of our incredible team at KOAA News5. It is incredible to see them recognized for the hard work they put in every single day, work that we will continue to perform to help bring the best news to southern Colorado!

