Improvements are coming to the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The 2023 Colorado State Fair may be over, but preparations are underway to improve the fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The state is investing $10 million into those upgrades. The money will go toward different projects, including the following:



Finishing the plaza on the west side of the fairgrounds

Installing air conditioning units

Fixing the roof at the Palace of Agriculture

"The fair is 151 years old, and to be here at a time where there is so much support to improve the facility, and just kind of move the history into the future and know that the state fair is as relevant as it has ever been is one of the coolest things for someone in my seat," said Scott Stoller, General Manager at the Colorado State Fair.

The money for these projects comes from federal COVID relief dollars.

Work is expected to start next April and be ready in time for the 2025 Colorado State Fair.

