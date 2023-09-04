Colorado State Fair set five-year-record for attendance hitting more than half a million visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than a half a million people came out to enjoy the food, games and shows at the Colorado State Fair this year. A five-year record number of people, according the general manager.

"Colorado State Fair," yelled a family who goes to the fair every year.

They never missed it, even if they spend a little more each time. "But we don't care, we'll come anyway, even rides, I remember when ride bands were under than 40 dollars, that's amazing but it's worth it, they have fun," said David Hoover.

Jose Garcia's first time in Pueblo. His family lives in Castle Rock. "We drove down here not knowing how much it would cost, how parking was going to be... it was an awesome drive down, we saw the mountains."

The state fair has been a tradition for more than 150 years. It brings people from all over the state.

"There's a couple things I think are driving our attendance... our concert lineup, our motor-sports, our demolition derby, monster truck and our rodeos have been very well attended," said general manager Scott Stoller.

The fair brought in almost $44 million to the city and county in 2021, according to an economic impact report.

"This year we almost had three inches of rain and triple-digit-heat, we're really appreciate that the state of Colorado came out and supported us," said Stoller.

The fair takes in about $3 million every year since 2011, said Stoller. He said the money goes back into making the fair better each year.

