All that happened on the opening day of the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado State Fair kicked off its 151st year of fun in Southern Colorado this week. Friday was the official first day, let's take a look at some of the highlights from day one.

Agriculture is a big part of the state fair and the roots of the fair itself. The Colorado State Fair began on October 9th, 1872, and was held by the Southern Colorado Agricultural and Industrial Association.

Friday, families throughout Colorado are being honored for their contributions. The State Department of Agriculture and History Colorado hosted its annual Colorado Centennial Farms and Ranches event.

More than 25 groups were honored, including one Southern Colorado Group called, The Families of the Dry.

The Families of the Dry are a mostly black community south of Manzanola in the lower Arkansas River Valley, who tried farming out there despite the challenge of bringing water to the area.

"They came and they didn't think it wasn't what they thought it would be but they made the best of it and they stayed and they worked, they raised their children and they contributed to the community, in the valley," says Alice McDonald.

One of the families from "The Dry" who was honored, were the McDonald's, who got their land in the early 1900s through the Homestead Act.

GAME INSPECTIONS

Carnival games are a staple of the Colorado State Fair, and different law enforcement agencies are making sure the games are not rigged.

Every year members of the Pueblo District Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office, and the Springfield Police Chief show up a day before the fair. They test the carnival games to make sure they are fair.

"It is a marquee event and again we just want everybody coming here feeling good, having a great time, and walking away feeling better," says Chief Investigator Troy Davenport, with the Pueblo District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office also has investigators and attorneys at the fair to help out with any crimes that happen at the fairgrounds.

FOOD AND MORE

The Colorado State Fair has many vendors, but one food stand has been at the fair for more than 60 years.

Vineland United Methodist Church has been part of the state fair for more than 60 years, home to a Colorado State Fair the Ranchburger and the Slopper.

They are among the most affordable eating options at the fair. The stand also acts as a fundraiser for the church. Vineland usually brings in about $25,000 per year.

"It keeps us open, without that, we would not exist as a church it would be very difficult," says Debbie Walters, Vineland United Methodist Church.

The money goes toward paying the bills at the church and mission work.

The fair will continue to run throughout the rest of Friday afternoon and evening being topped off with the PRCA Ram Rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. with closer Ian Munsick at 9 p.m.

