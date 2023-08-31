A Family Business: Meet the high flyers at the Colorado State Fair's trapeze show

PUEBLO — Wednesday marks day five of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. So far some of the fan favorites are the concerts and headline shows. Among the entertainment is the flying trapeze show. The act is called the High Flying Pages.

The act is named after the Pages family. The members of the Pages family produce and perform in the show.

Anthony Pages grew up learning and practicing trapeze with his family.

“This is what I wanted to dedicate my life to and be the best I can be with it,” Pages said.

Anthony’s parents started a trapeze show over 25 years ago.

“Growing up playing sports, it's the same concert your dad is teaching you the mechanics and throwing you the ball. This is the same stuff my mom was my coach and my dad was the guy who caught me,” Anthony Pages said.

Anthony has been perfecting his show and his skills for years. He started out as a trapeze flyer, doing tricks and flying through the air. Now, he is the catcher who grabs the flyers. One of the flyers is his wife. Anthony has carried on his parents' business.

“Luckily my wife has the same career and we just combined and made something really cool and I think something people really enjoy,” Anthony Pages said.

He is now teaching his daughter, Penelope Pages, the family business. Penelope Pages is just eight years old. She has a hula hooping act and helps co-announce the show.

“My favorite part is making people happy, seeing the smiles on their face,” Penelope Pages said.

Penelope Pages said she does not get nervous anymore and she likes hula hooping just as much as she lives co-announcing. She has tried some things with trapeze, but really is interested in horses.

Anthony said it means a lot to be able to put on shows with his family and he is very proud of his daughter.

“Its something so special the interaction she gets with the people, you will notice some shows she gets more into it because the crowd just more into and, I'm proud,” Anthony Pages said.

People at the fair cheered on Penelope, Anthony, and the rest of the high flyers. They also got to watch motorcycle stunts and aerial silks.

Natalia Maria de Mota is the show's aerial silk artist and is one of the high flyers. Natalia began doing silks and contortion when she was 14 years old, in Brazil.

“I auditioned for a big circus in Brazil and they said I was really good,” Natalia said.

She passed the audition and was able to get a job in the United States. Her husband knew and worked with the Pages. Natalia began performing in their show.

“This year I am starting trapeze, but before I was on silks and contortion,” Natalia said.

Natalia said trapeze is her favorite and the best part of her day.

“I like the trapeze so much, I mean you're flying, it's different,” Natalia said. “Maybe I wake up and I do not feel too good, but after the act, I just feel so good, I love this,” Natalia said.

Anthony said the audience interaction and enthusiasm is his favorite part about performing at this fair. He hopes he can bring his family and the rest of the flying pages back to the state fair next year.

The high-flying pages will have a show every day of the fair. It is free to watch. The show times on weekdays are at 4:30 and 6:30p.m. On the weekends there are shows at 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30p.m.

