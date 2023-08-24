Everything you need to know about the 2023 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair kicks off its 151st year of fun this Friday!

What started as a small fort in the 1800s has grown into one of the most anticipated and family-filled events in Colorado history.

Today, the Colorado State Fair sits on 102 acres of land and hosts countless community events from the Great American Petting Farm to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tour.

KOAA News5 will continue our tradition of bringing you coverage throughout the fair. Here is everything you need to know about what to expect at this year's state fair.

Visitors can check out the Colorado State Fair from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.

Hours are:



Monday to Thursday from 3 PM to 11 PM

Friday to Sunday from 11 AM to 11 PM

Labor Day from 11 AM to 11 PM

Parking options include public parking at the South lot of the fairgrounds between Mesa Avenue and Northern Avenue with cash only Monday to Thursday for $5 and Friday to Sunday for $10.

Free parking will be available at 110 South Main Street Parking Garage and guests can take the shuttle which runs every 15-30 minutes. There are 8 different gate entrances to choose from surrounding the fair.

Tickets are $15 for adults (13+), kids (12-5) are $7, and children (4 and under) are free. You can also visit the Colorado State Fair website for specials and discounts or enter to win the Colorado State Fair 2023 VIP sweepstakes.

Entertainment and Events

General Admission includes fun events for the whole family including a stunt dog show by The Canine Stars, juggling and magic, sand sculptures, the Great American Petting Farm with pony rides, and much more.

Don't miss out on free musical events from tribute bands such as:



Paizley Park Band

The Man Cubs

Primavera, Stand Back!

The Long Run

Live Wire

Forever Man

Flobots

Just One Look

and more

This year's PCRA Ram Rodeo will feature musical guests Ian Munsick, Chase Rive, and Sawyer Brown. Or catch a night of comedy Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, spend the night with Lady A, or party with Lil Jon, with guest Chingy.

In the mood to get your blood pumping, check out the Toughest Monster Truck Tour or the clashes of the demolition derby.

Spend a day checking out the various competitions the fair has to offer, from 4H show events to the livestock shows, all the way down to the fine arts.

WATCH: AI ART TO RETURN TO THE COLORADO STATE FAIR

AI art to return to the Colorado State Fair

Questions were raised in 2022 about a controversial piece of art that was created using artificial intelligence after it won first place in the digital art category. The conversations sparked changes for artists entering AI works in 2023, as they will now have to disclose if AI was used in the creation process.

