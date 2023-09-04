Fiesta Day at Colorado State Fair set to break attendance records

PUEBLO — Fiesta Day in Pueblo and at the Colorado State Fair is expected to break attendance records. Each year, Fiesta Day is typically the most attended and most profitable day at the State Fair.

"It just grew like wildfire. Here we are 56 years later. Strong as ever," said Fiesta Day Committee Fundraising Chair Ivan Reyes.

Reyes's father collaborated with George Sandoval to come up with the idea for Fiesta Day at the State Fair. After some convincing with the General Manager of the Fair at the time, he said the idea made sense.

"Dollars and cents!", Reyes recalled.

Since then, the event had turned into almost a takeover of the State Fair on the second Sunday of the event. It starts with a parade through Pueblo, with hundreds of people coming out to watch.

"It's just really nice to get to see my culture and everything that's about me out in public like this. It's not like this anywhere else in Colorado," said one paradegoer.

The day culminates with several musicians and events across the Colorado State Fair, including dancers from Colorado Springs.

Children with Ballet Folklorico De Barajas have been practicing for months at a community center to come and perform. The children said they had a fun time, while a coach for the group says it's almost a necessity for them to stay connected.

"Our kids need to be a part of the community, and this gives them community and a part of their culture, so it's a double win. Just gives them the experience to be a part of something with lots of commitment, lots of effort, and they learn about their Mexican-American culture," said Mary Flores.

